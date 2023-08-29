iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 957,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,811. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.