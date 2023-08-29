ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. ITT has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ITT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

