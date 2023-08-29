IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Has $22.63 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 11.6% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,615,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.