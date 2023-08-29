Jabil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.

Jabil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBL traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. 886,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

