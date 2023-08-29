Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,795 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 6.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.86. 34,139,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,667,043. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.