Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Knights Group Stock Performance
LON:KGH opened at GBX 85.85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.98. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.06 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million, a P/E ratio of 953.88 and a beta of 1.26.
About Knights Group
