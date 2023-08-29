Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Knights Group Stock Performance

LON:KGH opened at GBX 85.85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.98. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.06 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million, a P/E ratio of 953.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Knights Group alerts:

About Knights Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.