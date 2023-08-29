Korea Investment CORP Buys 14,243 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $126,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $392.27. 306,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.20 and a 200 day moving average of $369.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

