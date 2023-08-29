Korea Investment CORP Buys 71,648 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,648 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $490,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVDA stock traded up $21.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,481,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,477,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

