Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,817 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $262,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

