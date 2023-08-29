Korea Investment CORP Has $130.84 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $130,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,374,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,787 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.52. 3,724,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

