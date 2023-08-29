Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,281 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $233,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,611,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,007,000 after acquiring an additional 141,634 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $160.33. 2,670,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

