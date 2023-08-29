Korea Investment CORP Sells 126,212 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 126,212 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $115,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.82. 1,376,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

