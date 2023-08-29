Korea Investment CORP Sells 126,521 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,521 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $148,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 6,035,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600,221. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.