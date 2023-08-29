Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 558,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,855,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,726 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

