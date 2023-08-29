Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

