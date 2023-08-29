Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.41.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $382.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.16. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,985,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,838,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

