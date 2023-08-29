Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $430.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Shares of LULU opened at $365.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.44. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 250.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

