Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Purchases $1,001,946.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,306,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 125,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
