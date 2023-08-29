Magellan Asset Management Ltd Invests $34,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,332,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,733,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.27. The company has a market cap of $789.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

