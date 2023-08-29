Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $4,044,600.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

See Also

