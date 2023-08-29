Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $410.71. 1,270,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $411.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.69. The company has a market cap of $386.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

