Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Up 2.9 %

BIDU stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,884. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

