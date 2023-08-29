Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 3.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.51. 665,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.