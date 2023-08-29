Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 67,500 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Shopify makes up 2.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 7,503,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,126,479. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.49.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

