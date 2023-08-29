Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
