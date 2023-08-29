Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,005. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.64. The stock had a trading volume of 549,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.00 and its 200 day moving average is $504.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

