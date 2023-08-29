Maytus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

PINS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 4,713,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91, a PEG ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,047 shares of company stock worth $23,344,577 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

