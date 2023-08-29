Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Texas Instruments comprises 3.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXN traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.09. 1,941,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.