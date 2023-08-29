Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Autodesk accounts for 1.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541,567 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $530,210,000 after acquiring an additional 303,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.33. 636,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

