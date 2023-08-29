Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercer International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercer International Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Mercer International by 387.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.87%.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.