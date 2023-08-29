Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 6.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,673,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,322,000 after buying an additional 695,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $277.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

