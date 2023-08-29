Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.37. 733,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,896. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

