Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 14.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

META traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.91. 13,397,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,871,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

