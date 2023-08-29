MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 8,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,553. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

