MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLKN stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,173. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.