Mizuho Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $91.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

