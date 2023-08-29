MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. 1,078,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,449. The firm has a market cap of $429.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

