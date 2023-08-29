Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00015952 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,942,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,900 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

