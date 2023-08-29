Morgan Stanley Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $15.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $27.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

