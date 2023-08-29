Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $48.31 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,312,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.31. 889,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,456. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

