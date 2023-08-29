Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 416,517 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29,394.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416,517 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 2.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $85,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %
AMT stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 504,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,994. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
