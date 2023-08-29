Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 46,121 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,158 shares of company stock worth $12,717,875 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 5,331,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,957,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.