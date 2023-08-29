National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

