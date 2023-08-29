National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $167,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. 3,166,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,543. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

