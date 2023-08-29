Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

