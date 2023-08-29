NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTES. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

