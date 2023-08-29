Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $425.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $418.06 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,823 shares of company stock worth $57,251,938 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.