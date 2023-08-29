Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of EFRTF remained flat at $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFRTF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 115 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

