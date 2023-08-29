Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,413 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.69% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.