Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $888.44. 29,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $877.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.